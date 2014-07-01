Ad
German leader Angela Merkel last Friday said Russia must act 'in the coming hours' (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU countries delay Russia sanctions despite ultimatum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have opted not to impose extra sanctions on Russia despite the expiry of an ultimatum, citing “positive developments”.

Their ambassadors, meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (1 July), put off the decision until next week.

“We asked for the release of hostages and some hostages were released. There are also new talks between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, together with France and Germany, so we’d like to see what the next steps are along these lines”, one EU diplomat ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

