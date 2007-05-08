Ad
Astana - the bright and shiny new capital of Kazakhstan, is at the centre of a geopolitical game (Photo: Kazakh embassy)

Russia and China resist EU play for Central Asia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and China are trying to counter EU efforts to secure fresh energy supplies in Central Asia, the EU's top regional envoy, Pierre Morel, has warned, with analysts worried Turkey could also start competing with European interests if its EU accession hopes fade.

"There's a level of competition - you've got Russia, China and the US. There's Turkey as well, and India is developing a strategy," Mr Morel told MEPs at a European Parliament debate in Brussels on Tuesday (8 May), as Europe...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

