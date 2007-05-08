Russia and China resist EU play for Central Asia

Russia and China are trying to counter EU efforts to secure fresh energy supplies in Central Asia, the EU's top regional envoy, Pierre Morel, has warned, with analysts worried Turkey could also start competing with European interests if its EU accession hopes fade.

"There's a level of competition - you've got Russia, China and the US. There's Turkey as well, and India is developing a strategy," Mr Morel told MEPs at a European Parliament debate in Brussels on Tuesday (8 May), as Europe...