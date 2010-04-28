Ad
The EU wants to spur concrete reforms in Ukraine's economy and justice system (Photo: European Commission)

EU gives Ukraine fresh blueprint for reforms

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission has given the Ukrainian government a to-do list of 18 reforms which could trigger extra EU aid, according to a document seen by EUobserver.

"I presented to the Ukrainian side a list of key reforms which Ukraine needs urgently to develop together with possible incentives and responses from the EU," enlargement and neighbourhood policy commissioner Stefan Fuele told MEPs on Wednesday (28 April) following his visit to Kiev last week.

The document is a six-pag...

