German leader Merkel with Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU preparing to extend Russia sanctions for six months

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are preparing to extend the life of Russia economic sanctions by six months in December, despite Moscow’s new role in fighting Islamic State (IS).

One senior EU source told EUobserver on Monday (23 November) the six-month option is “the general feeling being expressed by most member states.”

He added, however: “There are still a few weeks to go, so let’s see what [Russian leader] Vladmir Putin has in store for us … some say the Crimea blackout is no accident.”

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

