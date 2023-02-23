Ukraine: EU sanctions should target 'ordinary' Russians

Future EU sanctions should deliberately hurt "ordinary Russians" instead of sparing them, Ukraine says after one year of horrific crimes.
The EU's 10th package of sanctions is to be finally agreed in Brussels on Friday morning (24 February), following a last-minute dispute between Germany and Italy versus Poland on Russian rubber-import quotas.
Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the US are also expected to unveil new sanctions the same day to mark the one-year anniversar...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
