Slovenia takes over EU presidency amid wave of criticism

Slovenia formally assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council on Thursday (1 July) - amid criticism against its conservative prime minister Janez Janša, who is seen as following Hungary and Poland in undermining the rule of law and democratic values in the EU.

"The Slovenian presidency will be decisive. The tasks will be challenging," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, just a few days after a row broke out at an EU leaders' summit over the ne...