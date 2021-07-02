Ad
euobserver
After tense discussions, the chief of the Green Deal and former EU commissioner for rule of law, Frans Timmermans, did not join the transitional family photo (Photo: European Union)

Slovenia takes over EU presidency amid wave of criticism

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Ljubljana,

Slovenia formally assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council on Thursday (1 July) - amid criticism against its conservative prime minister Janez Janša, who is seen as following Hungary and Poland in undermining the rule of law and democratic values in the EU.

"The Slovenian presidency will be decisive. The tasks will be challenging," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, just a few days after a row broke out at an EU leaders' summit over the ne...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

