Macron: EU sanctions on Russia do not work

The EU needs a new strategy on Russia because sanctions alone have not changed its behaviour, French president Emmanuel Macron has said.

"With Russia, the policy of progressive sanctions on frozen situations is no longer an effective policy," Macron told press after an EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday (26 May).

"I think that we are at a moment of truth in our relationship with Russia, which should lead us to rethink the ... tension that we decide to put in place," he said.

<...