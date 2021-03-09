Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador

Ethiopia's war is being fought not just in a blackout, but also in a fog of lies - and Ethiopia's envoy to the EU is making matters worse.
Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia's EU ambassador, recently wrote to EUobserver, accusing Finland's foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, of making "erroneous" claims after he visited the region and told press that violence and suffering was "out of control".
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
