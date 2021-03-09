Ad
euobserver
Ethiopia's EU ambassador Hirut Zemene with EU Council president Charles Michel in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EUobserved

Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ethiopia's war is being fought not just in a blackout, but also in a fog of lies - and Ethiopia's envoy to the EU is making matters worse.

Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia's EU ambassador, recently wrote to EUobserver, accusing Finland's foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, of making "erroneous" claims after he visited the region and told press that violence and suffering was "out of control".

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawEUobserved

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns
EU fears 'unravelling' of Ethiopia
Ethiopia right of reply
Ethiopia's EU ambassador Hirut Zemene with EU Council president Charles Michel in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawEUobserved

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections