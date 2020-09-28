Caucasus warfare prompts EU alarm

Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has claimed dozens of lives and prompted alarm in Europe.
The violence flared up on Sunday (27 September) morning, causing at least 16 military fatalities and multiple civilian deaths, as well as hundreds of injuries, according to official statements.
Both sides accused each other of firing first, with no international monitors on the ground to verify claims.
They also imposed martial law and hardened their rhetoric.
"We ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
