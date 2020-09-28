Ad
euobserver
Civilian casualties reported by both sides on Sunday (Photo: nkrmil.am)

Caucasus warfare prompts EU alarm

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has claimed dozens of lives and prompted alarm in Europe.

The violence flared up on Sunday (27 September) morning, causing at least 16 military fatalities and multiple civilian deaths, as well as hundreds of injuries, according to official statements.

Both sides accused each other of firing first, with no international monitors on the ground to verify claims.

They also imposed martial law and hardened their rhetoric.

"We ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

No change in EU relations after Armenia revolution
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: line of contact
Azerbaijan ambassador to EU shared anti-George Floyd post
Civilian casualties reported by both sides on Sunday (Photo: nkrmil.am)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections