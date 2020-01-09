EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says

EU Council president Charles Michel on Thursday (9 January) urged Iran to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal in a phone call with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, and urged the EU to have a more assertive foreign policy.
"Just spoke with Hassan Rouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts," Michel tweeted.
Iran said on Sunday that it was stepping back ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
