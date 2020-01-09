Ad
EU council president Charles Michel. 'I want Europe to be part of the game," he said, referring to the EU's role in the Middle East (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says

by Eszter Zalan, Zagreb,

EU Council president Charles Michel on Thursday (9 January) urged Iran to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal in a phone call with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, and urged the EU to have a more assertive foreign policy.

"Just spoke with Hassan Rouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts," Michel tweeted.

Iran said on Sunday that it was stepping back ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

