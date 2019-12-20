Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget

In November, the New York Times published an article that brought to light the shady use of EU taxpayer money in Hungary.
It exposed how land has been seized from local farmers and agricultural funds are used to benefit a select group of Fidesz loyalists.
Unfortunately, that case is not an isolated one.
Not even a month later, documents leaked to the Czech press showed that the Euro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lara Wolters is a Dutch MEP, with the Socialists & Democrats group.
Lara Wolters is a Dutch MEP, with the Socialists & Democrats group.