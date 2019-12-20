Ad
euobserver
Documents leaked to the Czech press showed that the European Commission had found Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict of interest over agriculture subsidies (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget

EU Political
Opinion
by Lara Wolters, Brussels,

In November, the New York Times published an article that brought to light the shady use of EU taxpayer money in Hungary.

It exposed how land has been seized from local farmers and agricultural funds are used to benefit a select group of Fidesz loyalists.

Unfortunately, that case is not an isolated one.

Not even a month later, documents leaked to the Czech press showed that the Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lara Wolters is a Dutch MEP, with the Socialists & Democrats group.

Related articles

Europe needs a greener Common Agricultural Policy
Babis unmoved by EU scam allegations
'Trumped Up': The curious case of Babis' conflicts of interest
Documents leaked to the Czech press showed that the European Commission had found Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict of interest over agriculture subsidies (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lara Wolters is a Dutch MEP, with the Socialists & Democrats group.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections