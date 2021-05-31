EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths

The European Commission says the EU cannot be held responsible for the deaths of people fleeing Libya by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
"The European Union is not the cause of this tragedy of irregular migration and the fact that persons are losing their lives," said EU commission spokesperson, Peter Stano on Friday (28 May).
But it is a position contested by the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet.
But it is a position contested by the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet.

Last week, she
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
