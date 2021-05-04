How 'firm' and 'strong' was EU rebuke to Russian envoy?

The EU and Russia gave two differing accounts of what happened on Monday (3 May), when Russia's ambassador was ordered in for a reprimand over anti-EU sanctions.
Two senior EU officials, Ilze Juhansone and Stefano Sannino, gave the Russian envoy, Vladimir Chizhov, quite a tongue-lashing over the affair, according to the EU side.
Chizhov "was informed of the strong rejection and firm condemnation" of Russia's recent decision to blacklist the EU Parliament president and an EU comm...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
