Vaccine deliveries to Bulgria. Europol warned in December that criminals might target such vaccine transports (Photo: European Commission)

EU fraud agency warns governments on vaccine scams

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's anti-fraud agency warned the bloc's governments on Monday (15 February) for vigilance on offers that promise to provide them with Covid-19 vaccines, as the 27 countries seek a faster vaccine roll-out.

These offers are often false, the EU's anti-fraud agency OLAF warned, and should be reported.

The agency also said it will step up efforts to share such information among the member states.

"We are hearing reports of fraudsters offering to sell vaccines to governmen...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

