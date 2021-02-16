EU fraud agency warns governments on vaccine scams

The EU's anti-fraud agency warned the bloc's governments on Monday (15 February) for vigilance on offers that promise to provide them with Covid-19 vaccines, as the 27 countries seek a faster vaccine roll-out.

These offers are often false, the EU's anti-fraud agency OLAF warned, and should be reported.

The agency also said it will step up efforts to share such information among the member states.

"We are hearing reports of fraudsters offering to sell vaccines to governmen...