euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson talked on the phone before the summit (Photo: European Commission)

EU summit to urge UK to make a move

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The October summit of EU leaders was supposed to be the meeting that sealed the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the UK.

Instead, EU leaders - gathering in person in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (15-16 October) despite increasing Covid-19 fears - will urge London to make a move in the tortuous negotiations, in order to clinch a deal before the transition period runs out at the end of the year.

"We have seen some progress, but there is still a lot of distance to be covered ...

EU & the World

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

