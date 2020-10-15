EU summit to urge UK to make a move

The October summit of EU leaders was supposed to be the meeting that sealed the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the UK.

Instead, EU leaders - gathering in person in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (15-16 October) despite increasing Covid-19 fears - will urge London to make a move in the tortuous negotiations, in order to clinch a deal before the transition period runs out at the end of the year.

"We have seen some progress, but there is still a lot of distance to be covered ...