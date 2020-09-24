'Era of EU naivety ends', MEP pledges on foreign meddling

"The era of European nativety has come to an end," vowed French MEP Raphael Glucksmann on Wednesday (23 September), as the man who will now lead the European parliament's special committee on foreign interference.

The committee, established by the parliament in June, will start hearings on Thursday with experts from the EU's foreign service on hybrid threats and disinformation.

The centre-left Glucksmann said that the creation of the special committee is a "signal to all foreign...