German wins election to be mayor of Romania's third city

The residents of Timişoara, Romania's third-largest city, on Sunday chose a new mayor for the next four years - who just happens to be a German, rather than Romanian, citizen.

Dominic Fritz won 54.8 percent of the vote, beating the incumbent Nicolae Robu - who lost his bid for a third term running the major economic and cultural hub of western Romania.

International attention on the 37-year old victor was fuelled by that fact that Fritz becomes the first foreigner to be elected ma...