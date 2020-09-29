Ad
euobserver
(Photo: Dominic Fritz/Facebook)

German wins election to be mayor of Romania's third city

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

The residents of Timişoara, Romania's third-largest city, on Sunday chose a new mayor for the next four years - who just happens to be a German, rather than Romanian, citizen.

Dominic Fritz won 54.8 percent of the vote, beating the incumbent Nicolae Robu - who lost his bid for a third term running the major economic and cultural hub of western Romania.

International attention on the 37-year old victor was fuelled by that fact that Fritz becomes the first foreigner to be elected ma...

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

