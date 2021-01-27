Cyprus: a heavy caseload for new EU prosecutors office

Around 10 percent of all pending fraud cases against the EU budget to be tackled by a new EU prosecutors office are linked to Cyprus.
The figure was revealed on Tuesday (26 January) by Laura Kovesi, who leads the new European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO).
"That is a lot of work and this is the reason why we need to have full-time prosecutors there in Cyprus," she said.
The Luxembourg-based EPPO is tasked to carry out criminal investigations against the EU budget.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
