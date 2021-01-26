Migrants in Bosnia: a disaster foretold on EU doorstep

The images of the dismantling and burning down of the Lipa camp in North-West Bosnia and Herzegovina have been all over the media in the last few weeks.

Hundreds of migrants continue to survive in snowy mountain areas, queuing in sandals in freezing conditions for a bit of food, sleeping rough in the woods or in abandoned buildings.

This humanitarian disaster is happening just a few kilometres away from the Croatian border, once more on the doorstep of the European Union.