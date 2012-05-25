EU mission in Kosovo to lose 450 policemen

Eulex, the European police mission in Kosovo, will reduce its staff by 25 to 30 percent from mid-June onward.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday (May 25), EU civilian operations commander, Hansjoerg Haber, told press the move is to prepare for Eulex' complete withdrawal.

"It is time for Kosovo to take responsibility for themselves ... Eulex needs to adapt and needs to prepare its own disengagement from Kosovo," he said.

He added that in future it will do more special investiga...