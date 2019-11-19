Ad
euobserver
Germany's David McAllister (l), chair of the committee, with Angela Merkel (Photo: CDU Niedersachsen)

Magazine

EU diplomacy 2.0

EU & the World
Who is Who in EP committees?
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee (AFET) ought to be like second-tier EU diplomats on the Western Balkans and Russia in the next five years, according to its German chairman, David McAllister.

They should also help forge an EU "Weltpolitikfähigkeit" ('world-politics capability') vis-a-vis the US and China, he said. But AFET contains the same divisions that have held back member states from acting together, its Polish deputy chairman indicated.

The European Parliament has no ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldWho is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nordic PMs meet youth to close climate gap
Germany's David McAllister (l), chair of the committee, with Angela Merkel (Photo: CDU Niedersachsen)

Tags

EU & the WorldWho is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections