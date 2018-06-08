Ad
euobserver
Has Trump gone completely mad, or is there method to this madness? (Photo: NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

Is Trump the EU's only problem?

EU Political
Opinion
by Mikulas Dzurinda, Brussels,

The United States' decision to move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem was met with resentment across European capitals. The American decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran was met with outrage in European capitals.

Has Trump gone completely mad, or is there method to this madness?

The problem of Iran's power expansionism in the Middle Eastern region is nothing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Trump tariffs: Europe - we have a problem
Trump's new envoy to Germany under fire
Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy
Has Trump gone completely mad, or is there method to this madness? (Photo: NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections