Household air pollution, the forgotten health hazard

Health concerns surrounding outdoor air pollution are well-documented, and the EU has grappled with the seriousness of how to tackle the issue for some time.
But one area, where there has been little action, is on the health concerns surrounding indoor air quality.
Less attention has been given to this issue despite the wide range of indoor pollutants that can affect health such as building materials, furniture or even by activities such as cooking or the use of cleaning products...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here