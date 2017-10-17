Ad
euobserver
Online messaging services spell big money for industry (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

EU privacy rules tilt to industry, NGO says

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A pro-transparency group has documented intense industry lobbying in the lead up to a vote on digital privacy at the European Parliament this week.

Brussels-based Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO, on Tuesday (17 October) said over 800 amendments had been tabled on a bill designed to protect privacy and protection of electronic communication data for people.

First proposed earlier this year by the European Commission, the so-called e-privacy regulation is facing a key vote in t...

