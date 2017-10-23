Ad
euobserver
Despite fraud charges, former deputy PM Andrej Babis has succeeded in portraying himself as an outsider fighting a corrupt system of traditional political parties. (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Analysis

Populist victory puts Czech EU policy in doubt

EU Political
by Ondrej Houska, Prague,

The Czech elections, where anti-establishment parties just won an overall majority, was the biggest victory for populists in the EU since the Brexit referendum.

It happened in a country where economic growth was solid, unemployment and inequality were among the lowest in the Europe, and wages were rising.

"The Czechs have rejected traditional politics based on ideas, which they associate with clientelism," Petr Honzejk, a commentator for Czech business daily Hospodarske Noviny, s...

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Despite fraud charges, former deputy PM Andrej Babis has succeeded in portraying himself as an outsider fighting a corrupt system of traditional political parties. (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

