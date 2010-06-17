Ad
euobserver
Anti-government protesters in Iran in June: the country has hung a number of activists as "enemies of God" in the run-up to the anniversary of last year's mass post-election demonstrations (Photo: Hamed Saber)

EU diplomat: no details on Iran sanctions until July

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Details of new EU sanctions against Iran are unlikely to emerge before late July. But EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) are set to make a "political commitment" to hit the country's energy sector and Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Speaking to press on the eve of Thursday's meeting, an EU diplomat said: "The list of restrictive measures is pretty much hammered out at this stage. They cover areas like trade, the financial sector, energy, transport, visa ban, asset free...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Anti-government protesters in Iran in June: the country has hung a number of activists as "enemies of God" in the run-up to the anniversary of last year's mass post-election demonstrations (Photo: Hamed Saber)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections