EU diplomat: no details on Iran sanctions until July

Details of new EU sanctions against Iran are unlikely to emerge before late July. But EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) are set to make a "political commitment" to hit the country's energy sector and Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Speaking to press on the eve of Thursday's meeting, an EU diplomat said: "The list of restrictive measures is pretty much hammered out at this stage. They cover areas like trade, the financial sector, energy, transport, visa ban, asset free...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
