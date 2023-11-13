EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza

The EU has backed Israel in saying that its unprecedented killing of civilians in Gaza is partly due to terrorists' use of "human shields", amid intense debate on the morality of the war.

"The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas," EU foreign ministers said in a statement in Brussels on Monday (12 November).

Hamas is a Palestinian paramilitary group that rules Gaza.

It is designated as a "terrorist" entity by the EU and killed some 1,400 I...