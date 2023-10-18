Iran's compulsory veiling law is a despicable assault on women

Armita Garawand, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, remains in a coma after falling unconscious on 1 October 2023 at a Tehran metro amid reports that a confrontation with somebody enforcing Iran's degrading and discriminatory compulsory veiling laws led to her hospitalisation.

Her hospitalisation comes against a backdrop of Iranian authorities intensified oppression against women and girls in recent months.

If I was still in Iran, leaving the house every day would come with a choice: my b...