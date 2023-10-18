Ad
euobserver
Anonymous Iranian women stand in solidarity against Tehran's veiling law (Photo: Amnesty International)

Iran's compulsory veiling law is a despicable assault on women

by Pegah Sadeghi, Brussels,

Armita Garawand, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, remains in a coma after falling unconscious on 1 October 2023 at a Tehran metro amid reports that a confrontation with somebody enforcing Iran's degrading and discriminatory compulsory veiling laws led to her hospitalisation.

Her hospitalisation comes against a backdrop of Iranian authorities intensified oppression against women and girls in recent months.

If I was still in Iran, leaving the house every day would come with a choice: my b...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Pegah Sadeghi is research assistant on Iran for Amnesty International.

Anonymous Iranian women stand in solidarity against Tehran's veiling law (Photo: Amnesty International)

