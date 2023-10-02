Ad
euobserver
It would be so much simpler if the commission and other EU institutions were under an obligation to exclude consultants once a professional conflicting interest is established (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Why EU Commission dumped Google's favourite consultant

EU Political
Opinion
by Bram Vranken and Max Bank, Brussels/Cologne,

In a barely noticed move, the European Commission dropped RBB Economics as its consultant this summer due to conflicting interests.

But the Ombudsman had to step in for it to do so.

This should be a wake-up call to ensure that consultancy firms with a vested interest are once-and-for-all excluded from public tenders. The close relationship between the EU's competition authority and economic co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bram Vranken is a researcher and campaigner at Corporate Europe Observatory. Max Bank is a campaigner at LobbyControl.

Related articles

The Big Agri lobby and the EPP threaten to destroy Green Deal
Revealed: The EU lobbying of the so-called 'Consumer Choice Center'
Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels
EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?
It would be so much simpler if the commission and other EU institutions were under an obligation to exclude consultants once a professional conflicting interest is established (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Bram Vranken is a researcher and campaigner at Corporate Europe Observatory. Max Bank is a campaigner at LobbyControl.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections