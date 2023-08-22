Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin (here pictured with South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa) is the only head of state or government not expected to attend the Johannesburg summit in person (Photo: Kremlin)

BRICS summit: no Putin, but leaders plan to expand bloc

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (known as the BRICS bloc) will meet in Johannesburg from Tuesday (22 August) until Thursday to assess the group's expansion and boost their currencies against the West.

China's president Xi Jinping, Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and India's prime minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit in person. As a bloc, it in total accounts for a quarter of global GDP.

Russian preside...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

