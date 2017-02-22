Dutch MPs look set to approve Ukraine treaty

A majority in the Lower House of the Dutch parliament is expected to support ratification of the association agreement between the European Union and Ukraine on Thursday (23 February).
Both houses of the Dutch parliament had already agreed to ratify the EU-Ukraine treaty, which was signed in 2014 and ratified by every other EU country.
But their decision was suspended when a majority rejected the treaty in a non-binding r...
