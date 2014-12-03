Ad
euobserver
Pipe-laying ship in Burgas, Bulgaria: Construction of the under-sea leg of South Stream had already begun (Photo: south-stream-offshore.com)

EU digests Russia's South Stream announcement

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats predict Turkey will use Russia’s South Stream decision as leverage in accession talks, as the European Commission handles the financial implications for member states.

The deliberations come after Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday (1 December) in Turkey said he will no longer build the pipeline - under the Black Sea to Austria and Italy - due to EU objections on non-compliance with anti-monopoly laws.

He added that he is in talks with Ankara to build an equall...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Putin says will not build South Stream gas pipeline
Hungary moves ahead with South Stream pipeline
Bulgaria freezes work on South Stream pipeline
Pipe-laying ship in Burgas, Bulgaria: Construction of the under-sea leg of South Stream had already begun (Photo: south-stream-offshore.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections