EU digests Russia's South Stream announcement

EU diplomats predict Turkey will use Russia’s South Stream decision as leverage in accession talks, as the European Commission handles the financial implications for member states.

The deliberations come after Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday (1 December) in Turkey said he will no longer build the pipeline - under the Black Sea to Austria and Italy - due to EU objections on non-compliance with anti-monopoly laws.

He added that he is in talks with Ankara to build an equall...