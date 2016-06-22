Ad
euobserver
'I think that London will be a financial centre no matter what' (Photo: David Harmantas)

Bloomberg: City of London 'more profitable' inside EU

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The former mayor of New York City and businessman Michael Bloomberg said he hoped the United Kingdom would vote to stay in the European Union.

“I don't know what the British public is going to do, and it's not my job to tell them,” he told EUobserver and a handful of journalists in the European Parliament on Wednesday (22 June), one day before UK citizens go to the polls in a referendum that will determine whether the country will give up i...

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Brexit: Headache for businesses, uncertainty for investors
Brexit would prevent UK from returning asylum seekers
Rivals trade harsh words in final Brexit debate
'I think that London will be a financial centre no matter what' (Photo: David Harmantas)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections