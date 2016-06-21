Ad
"Think of the hopes and dreams of your children and grandchildren. They can't undo the decision we take," Cameron said. (Photo: Georgina Coupe/Crown Copyright)

Cameron pleads with voters to stay in EU

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron threw all the weight of his office into the referendum campaign in a last effort to convince voters to remain in the EU. 

"We will be stronger if we stay, we will be weaker if we leave," he said, adding that there would be "no going back".

 In a statement read in front of the door of his official residence, 10 Downing Street, on Tuesday afternoon (21 June), Cameron spoke "very directly and personally" to voters.

He referred to his six yea...

