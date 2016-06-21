Cameron pleads with voters to stay in EU

British prime minister David Cameron threw all the weight of his office into the referendum campaign in a last effort to convince voters to remain in the EU.

"We will be stronger if we stay, we will be weaker if we leave," he said, adding that there would be "no going back".

In a statement read in front of the door of his official residence, 10 Downing Street, on Tuesday afternoon (21 June), Cameron spoke "very directly and personally" to voters.

He referred to his six yea...