Bogota is hoping to attract more European money (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU lifts trade barriers with Colombia, Peru

by Valentina Pop, Bogota,

A free trade agreement entering into force Thursday (1 August) between the EU, Peru and Colombia include clauses on labour rights but trade unionists are sceptical they will be followed.

Calling for better working conditions or defending the rights of indigenous people is a risky business, particularly in Columbia.

Activists are intimidated or even killed. Since 2000, an estimated 60 percent of all trade unionist murders in the world have taken place in the South American country....

