Hamas: EU must stop letting Israeli spies use its passports

Palestinian militant group Hamas has demanded the European Union work to prevent Israeli security services from using EU passports to carry out "targeted assassination" attempts after the killing of one of its leading members in Dubai.

Mohammed al-Mabhouh, who was attached to the al-Qassam Brigades, the group's military wing, and, according to Israeli sources, was the lead gun-runner from Iran to Gaza, died in mysterious circumstances in Dubai on 20 January.

On Sunday, however, th...