Bülent Keneş fled to Sweden after briefly spending time in prison in Turkey

Sweden risks wrath of Erdoğan over extradition snub

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Now, Erdoğan got the answer to his blackmail and I am happy for that," exiled Turkish journalist Bülent Keneş has said after a Swedish judge snubbed Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's personal extradition demand.

"This is huge not only for me, but also for Sweden itself," Keneş added, given that Erdoğan has threatened to block Sweden's Nato accession if it did not fall into line.

"I am happy to see that Sweden is insisting on keeping its democratic and rule-of-law credent...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

