Ad
euobserver
City of London: one money-laundering expert said EU companies need financial loopholes to do business (Photo: jellybeanz)

US shames EU bank on money laundering

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New York state authorities have exposed a 10-year-long scam by one of the EU's oldest banks to launder money for Iranian clients.

Benjamin Lawsky, the superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, outlined the allegations against Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a British firm dating back to 1853, in a 26-page-long statement on Monday (6 August).

Citing internal memos from SCB's own management and l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Brussels shames EU countries on tax fraud
EU studying links between Italian mafia and Somalian pirates
World Bank shames EU on money laundering
City of London: one money-laundering expert said EU companies need financial loopholes to do business (Photo: jellybeanz)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections