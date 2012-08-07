US shames EU bank on money laundering

New York state authorities have exposed a 10-year-long scam by one of the EU's oldest banks to launder money for Iranian clients.

Benjamin Lawsky, the superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, outlined the allegations against Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a British firm dating back to 1853, in a 26-page-long statement on Monday (6 August).

Citing internal memos from SCB's own management and l...