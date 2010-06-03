Ad
Iranian militias were helped by European technology (Photo: news.gooya.com)

EU company admits blame for sale of phone-snooping gadgets to Iran

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nokia-Siemens Networks on Wednesday (2 June) admitted its share of the blame for Iran's brutal crack-down on anti-government demonstrators last year after selling mobile phone surveillance to the authoritarian regime.

"We absolutely do find ourselves in a tricky situation and need the help of people in this room to help us navigate in these challenging times," Barry French, head of marketing and corporate affairs with Nokia-Siemens Networks, told MEPs during a hearing on human rights a...

