Ad
euobserver
Hollande's speech was prepared to announce France's riposte to the terrorist attacks that took place in Paris on Friday 13 November. (Photo: French presidency)

What Hollande did not say matters

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Stephen Kingah, BRUGES,

On 16 November 2015, French president Francois Hollande addressed the parliamentary Congress in Versailles for the first time in his quinquenat.

The speech was designed to announce France’s riposte to the terrorist attacks that took place in Paris on Friday 13 November.

Among important proposals made were increases in the number of police forces that will be trained to fortify existing manpower charged with ensuring public se...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Hollande announces security pact, calls for military assistance
Intelligence errors in Paris attacks lead to growing criticism
State of emergency in France after attacks kill at least 128
Hollande's speech was prepared to announce France's riposte to the terrorist attacks that took place in Paris on Friday 13 November. (Photo: French presidency)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections