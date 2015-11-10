Ad
Asselborn: 'These processing centres could be established both inside and outside the European Union' (Photo: iom.int)

EU considers migrant 'processing centres' in Balkans

Migration
by Peter Teffer and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU interior ministers decided on Monday (9 November) to consider setting up processing centres in the Western Balkans to help with registration, identification, and finger printing of migrants.

These centres will be different from the so-called hotspots in Italy and Greece where migrants are registered and identified, but the idea still needs to be fleshed out.

“These processing centres could be established both inside and outside the European Union”, said Luxembourg minister Jean...

Migration

