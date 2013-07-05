Latin American leaders slam US, EU on Morales flight

Bolivia’s president Evo Morales has threatened to shut down the US embassy in La Paz after his plane was forced to land in Austria amid suspicions NSA whistleblower was on board.
Morales says the CIA orchestrated a flight ban over four EU member states, diverting his return route to Bolivia from Moscow early Wednesday (3 July) morning.
“We met with the leaders of my party and they asked us for several measures and if necessary, we will close the embassy of the United States,” he t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.