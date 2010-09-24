US travel fee draws new dividing line with EU

A new transatlantic row is unfolding after the US introduced a $14 entry fee for EU travellers, with the European Commission analysing possible retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, US privacy officials are trying to alleviate concerns raised by MEPs over the collection of travellers' credit card data.

Introduced earlier this month, the fee, which can only be paid online via credit card, applies to EU tourists from 23 countries who do not require a visa to travel to the US. Travellers from B...