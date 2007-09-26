Ad
EU sanctions have been in place in Burma since 1996 (Photo: Xianzi Tan)

EU warns against military crackdown in Burma

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The EU has threatened tougher sanctions against Burma if the military regime reacts with violence to the mounting anti-government protests, with reports suggesting Burmese police have used batons and tear gas to beat back monks and other demonstrators.

"I urge the government of Burma/Myanmar to exercise maximum restraint", EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in a statement on Tuesday (25 September), underlining "the demonstrators are merely using their inali...

