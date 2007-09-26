EU warns against military crackdown in Burma

The EU has threatened tougher sanctions against Burma if the military regime reacts with violence to the mounting anti-government protests, with reports suggesting Burmese police have used batons and tear gas to beat back monks and other demonstrators.

"I urge the government of Burma/Myanmar to exercise maximum restraint", EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in a statement on Tuesday (25 September), underlining "the demonstrators are merely using their inali...