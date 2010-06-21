Turkey 'not honest' in its foreign policy, Cyprus says

Cypriot President Dimitris Christofias has in an interview with EUobserver accused Turkey of double standards in its support of the Palestinian cause.

Speaking in the context of Turkey's strong reaction to Israel's raid on the pro-Gaza flotilla last month, the Cypriot head of state said Ankara should have the same attitude to its own "occupation" of Cyprus as it does to Israel's "occupation" of Palestinian territories.

"This is not an honest policy. If they really mean what they s...