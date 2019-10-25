Ad
Nato defence ministers met in Brussels on Thursday for first talks on the new Syria crisis (Photo: nato.it)

US pours cold water on German plan for Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Northern Syria should be controlled by international forces, Germany has told Nato, after Turkey and Russia carved up the region for themselves.

"The Sochi Agreement ... does not provide the basis for a political solution in the long run," German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told press at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday (24 October).

"We're looking for a solution that includes the international community," she said.

"It will be a long process, a diffi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

