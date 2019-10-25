US pours cold water on German plan for Syria

Northern Syria should be controlled by international forces, Germany has told Nato, after Turkey and Russia carved up the region for themselves.

"The Sochi Agreement ... does not provide the basis for a political solution in the long run," German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told press at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday (24 October).

"We're looking for a solution that includes the international community," she said.

"It will be a long process, a diffi...