EU-Russia talks suspended until Moscow withdraws troops

EU leaders on Monday (1 September) agreed to postpone talks on a new EU-Russia partnership until Russian troops withdraw from Georgia following the insistence of a bloc of member states.

"As long as the withdrawal of the [Russian] troops [from Georgia] is not completed, all meetings on the partnership agreement are postponed," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a press conference following the emergency summit in Brussels.

"We are postponing all meetings on ...