Nationalists push back EU in Georgia and North Macedonia

The EU is facing a nationalist pushback in Georgia and North Macedonia, two former strongholds of pro-European sentiment in the grey zone between Russia and Europe.
The EU foreign service said on Monday (13 May) it was too early to speak of sanctions against Georgia, but voiced criticism of its handling of pro-democracy protests at the weekend.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.