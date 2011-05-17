EU dignitary questions China's reputation

China must accept a "greater responsibility" for global stability, with the country's "reputation" and "influence" unlikely to be decided by economic factors alone, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has told Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Van Rompuy's remarks, released in an EU statement after a meeting between the two men in Beijing on Monday (16 May), come amid a tightening of Chinese state security following pro-democracy revolutions in north Africa and the Middle East.

...