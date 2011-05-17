Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy greeted with flowers upon arrival in China (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU dignitary questions China's reputation

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

China must accept a "greater responsibility" for global stability, with the country's "reputation" and "influence" unlikely to be decided by economic factors alone, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has told Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Van Rompuy's remarks, released in an EU statement after a meeting between the two men in Beijing on Monday (16 May), come amid a tightening of Chinese state security following pro-democracy revolutions in north Africa and the Middle East.

