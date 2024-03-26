2024: A Space Odyssey — why the galaxy needs regulating

In a complex, changing, and increasingly contested space environment, nations must adopt a more comprehensive approach to space governance. Indeed, the intersection of commercial interests, technological advancements, and national security imperatives in our orbits presents new challenges.
Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has underscored the dual nature of space technologies, which now serve both civilian and critical military purposes with increasing frequency.
The con...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lena Björkholm and Lise Erard are both associates at Rasmussen Global, a political consultancy founded in 2014 by the former secretary general of Nato, Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Lena Björkholm and Lise Erard are both associates at Rasmussen Global, a political consultancy founded in 2014 by the former secretary general of Nato, Anders Fogh Rasmussen.